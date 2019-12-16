Creative Agency Where Eagles Dare Goes Back to the 80s With 'The Ultimate Fireplace' VHS and Toasty AF Multi-Channel Holiday Card Experience
Go back in time with under 1,440 minutes and five channels of fiery footage, limited edition hot socks, It's Heatin' Up Volume 5 soundtrack and more holiday cheer to tantalize all the senses. No VCR? No problem. Get festive at ToastyAF.com.
Dec 16, 2019, 17:41 ET
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh-based agency Where Eagles Dare is throwing it back this holiday season with the "Ultimate Fireplace" VHS and toasty holiday card experience as a way to make friends and clients smile. With all the chaos in the world, this packaged experience delivers the fun and nostalgia of the 80s with a much-needed lightheartedness, leaving recipients feeling the joy and warmth of the holidays.
THE "ULTIMATE FIREPLACE" VHS HOLIDAY CARD
Where Eagles Dare is sending "The Ultimate Fireplace" VHS tape cards with five original fireplace video themes to warm up the holidays straight from the TV. Touted as "a cozy recording of a recording of Grandma's old VHS," each fire has its own personality, ranging from positivity and passions to mayhem and memes. It's a new and fun twist on the classic video fireplace. As a special surprise, each fire is followed by a humorous infomercial.
INFOMERCIALS
Get a one-of-a-kind Chia Franks, a nod to agency Founder Brian Franks. Order a pair of "Hot Socks" for toasty toes. Get grooving with "It's Heatin' Up Vol. 5." These are just a few of the products offered in the funny infomercials promoting the gifts in this package. When ready to order, recipients are prompted to dial 1-866-44EAGLE, where they are introduced to "Where Eagles Dare Worldwide" and, of course, more laughs through an in-depth phone tree.
TOASTYAF.COM
No VCR? No worries! Recipients can stream the content from the VHS at TOASTYAF.COM. The cozy compilation of fiery footage has gone digital for everyone's viewing pleasure. Viewers can easily toggle between each of the uniquely themed fires and infomercials to view their favorites over and over again from the comfort of their phone or stream to their screen of choice. Hidden surprises throughout the site are added bonuses of the digital experience, including a curated 30-track Spotify playlist: It's Heatin' Up Vol. 5.
THE SOCKS
The gifted can keep their toes toasty with the Where Eagles Dare socks, custom created with original patterning and a surprise message. Kick back and relax to reveal the "TOASTY AF" on the bottom, the perfect accompaniment to enjoying "The Ultimate Fireplace" VHS and the holidays.
CREDITS:
Brian Franks, Founder // Executive Creative Director
Zam Cadden, Creative Director // Music Supervisor
Sarah Karwoski, Art Director
Jamie Simoni, Brand/Project/Social Manager
Christian LaLiberte, Graphic Designer // Motion Designer // Editor
Max Spur, Green Screen Tech
Media Contact:
Jamie Simoni
