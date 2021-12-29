Creative Cognitions, LLC™ Releases 4-Her™ Weight Loss Motivators App to Solve the Problem of Weight Loss

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4-Her™ Weight Loss Motivators app is the "first-of-its-kind" and provides effortless motivation for women to reach weight loss goals when used on an Android phone. (creative-cognitions.com/4-her™-app)

4-Her; Weight Loss Motivators

Popular health and wellness apps monitor and track progress but struggle to motivate users long enough to help them to form healthy habits for the long term. Lacking sustained motivation, users may succumb to poor choices, thereby making new habit formation difficult. To address the problem, Creative Cognitions, LLC™ has created a scientifically-based approach of using personalized motivators to produce subconscious nudges (Cognitive Primes). Nudges include goals such as: eating more healthy food, making time for oneself, exercising more, substituting fruit and water for poor alternatives, and finding joy exercising with friends.

Our Smart1C2™ technology process embeds new habit formation within the existing habit of using an Android phone. The Primes are delivered effortlessly, without distraction, each time that the person uses their phone.

Creative Cognitions, LLC™ approach provides the motivational bridge to carry the user's initial enthusiasm forward to form healthy habits and to attain their goals. As a result of using the 4-Her™ Weight Loss Motivators app, women will remain committed to their health and wellness, change their habits and achieve their goals.

To date, 86% of survey respondents report that the app is helping them to make better healthy choices. Here are a few comments from actual users who have been using the app for more than 30 days:

Barb-Fort Myers, FL: "It's like an inner conscience without any participation from me, or any guilt, just gentle and silent guidance."

Jen-Lambertville, NJ: "I have tried all kinds of apps for weight control. For me, this app is an effortless, nonintrusive approach. The result is that I am making better healthy choices and controlling my weight."

Alison- New Hope, PA: "As a result of this app, I am noticing I am eating much less and drinking more water."

About Creative Cognitions, LLC™

Creative Cognitions, LLC™ is a company dedicated to advancing the science of effortless influence to guide better decision-making and more rapid habit-forming behaviors.

Creative Cognitions, LLC™ develops effortless behavior modification software using the science of Cognitive Primes. This personalized motivation is provided to individuals via their Android phone through the use of a secure infrastructure. The personalized Cognitive Priming technology uses Creative Cognitions, LLC™ proprietary technology Smart1C2™.

Those wishing to learn more about Creative Cognitions, LLC™ and its Smart1C2™ technology can do so at (https://creative-cognitions.com/). To download, see our family of apps on Google Play

(https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Creative+Cognitions+LLC&hl=en_US&gl=US)

Contact information

Name: Daniel Rattigan, CEO

Organization: Creative Cognitions, LLC™

E-mail address: [email protected]

Phone: 267-614-9592

https://twitter.com/ccognitions

SOURCE Creative Cognitions, LLC