Creative Digital Agency Releases E-Book, COVID-19 Recovery and Adaptation Report for Brands and Businesses

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Digital Agency (CDA), a full-service, San Francisco-based agency, has just published a free e-book: COVID-19 Recovery and Adaptation for Brands and Businesses. The report combines weeks of research into:

Shifting consumer behaviors, by demographic

Digital shopping innovations

Paid media trends

Performance metrics from real-world COVID marketing campaigns

Insights and recommendations for small businesses and large brands

The e-book assembles research, trends, and insights from industry leaders and offers actionable best practices from a multitude of industries.

Inside, readers will find a two-step structure to effectively develop new programs to mitigate lost revenue, while updating creatives, messaging, and strategic approach:

Understanding the shifts in consumer mindset and behaviors, and how these shifts should inform a new approach. Executing the actual programs to meet the needs of this changing audience.

COVID-19 Recovery and Adaptation for Brands and Businesses is now available as a free resource at CreativeDigitalAgency.com

About CDA

Creative Digital Agency, Inc. is a boutique, full-service agency, with a tightly-knit team of strategists, storytellers, and cross-media advertising experts. They specialize in unique media habits, creative formats, and voice required to reach and engage a modern, digital audience, age 22-40.

CDA handles each step of the process; everything from kindling the first spark of an idea, to building the finished product, to planning and executing targeted cross-media ad campaigns.

They are also a three-time recipient of the Mobile Marketing Association Global Smarties Awards, a recipient of Mobile Marketing Magazine's Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, and are ranked in the top specialist agencies in the world on the Mobile Marketing Association's Global Business Impact Index.

