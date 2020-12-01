Creative Financial Network Attracts Interest and Enters into Partnership with Private Equity-Owned Insurance Distribution Company

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Financial Network announced that it has entered into a partnership with AmeriLife, a private equity-owned insurance distribution company headquartered in Florida. The partnership gives Creative Financial Network the resources to invest in its business to drive ongoing development and future growth.

"Creative Financial Network's reputation has been built on its holistic financial planning approach to provide solutions that meet each client's individual financial goals," said Creative Financial Network partners, Gil Cohen, Dustin Bezalel and Marshall Rosen. "We are poised for growth based on our unique position within the marketplace, and this partnership will only help us adapt to meet the growing needs of agents."

Founded in 2015 and based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Creative Financial Network follows a highly disciplined process for information gathering and data analysis to offer customized solutions to complex challenges. Creative Financial Network's partnership with the industry's leading firms, such as SagePoint Financial, Ohio National, Lincoln Financial Group, Pacific Life, Crump and Edison Risk, provides a sense of confidence, strength and stability to those they advise.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Gil, Dustin, Marshall and the Creative Financial Network team to drive growth," said AmeriLife Chairman and CEO, Scott R. Perry. "Creative Financial Network's independent, holistic approach to serving the financial needs of their clients directly aligns with AmeriLife's strategic approach to the marketplace."

Creative Financial Network's leadership will remain with Cohen as CEO, Bezalel as President and Rosen as COO.

About Creative Financial Network

Creative Financial Network is a leading independent financial, risk and wealth management group with a strategic foundation that's designed to ensure clients' goals are met at all the stages of their lives. The professionals with Creative Financial Network bring intelligence, integrity and a truly individualized, value-added, holistic approach to financial management, risk management and retirement planning. Visit for http://www.cfnsfl.com/ more information.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

SOURCE AmeriLife Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.amerilife.com/

