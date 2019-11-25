Creative Gift Ideas for Kids

Though it may seem many of the items on your child's list require tech savvy, getting back to basics with crafty gifts can allow your kids to explore their artistic sides and foster imaginative play. From options like coloring books and jewelry-making kits to glitter activity sets and color and wash collectibles, there are a variety of present ideas out there meant to get those creative juices flowing.

Whether searching for a gift for the animal lover, aspiring scientist or DIYer, you can find gifts to spark your child's imagination and leave him or her with a colorful, memorable surprise at Crayola.com.

Rethink Arts and Crafts Time

While many children love to play with glitter, traditional glitter and glue can be messy. This holiday season, opt for a less-mess solution like Crayola Glitter Dots, which are recommended for children 5 or older and available in 13 sparkly colors and three color palettes: classic, tropical and bold. Each innovative dot features a special coating so all the glitter is contained inside and a unique adhesive that sticks to multiple surfaces including paper, wood, felt, papier-mache, fabrics, plastic foam and more. They are available in single packs or as part of larger activity kits that can be used to conceive custom creations as well as keychains, stickers, mosaics, sparkly signs and more.

Customizable Creativity

In a matter of minutes, kids can be transported to an imaginative safari where they can create, nurture and collect colorable and washable figures with the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Safari, intended for ages 3 and older. Using the included kid-powered Oasis Tub with a slide attachment, kids can wash off their pets, customize their appearance using six different Scribble Scrubbie Ultra Clean Washable Markers and create brand new designs again and again. In addition to the four safari pets included – monkey, elephant, giraffe and lion – additional expansion packs are available that can bring your child's collection to a total of 12 adorable animals.

