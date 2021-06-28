Creative Group Canada appoints Amy Black as Senior Manager, Product Development

"Along with a wealth of destination knowledge, Amy's passion for events - her positivity and consultative approach, will be key drivers in new business opportunities and client retention," she concluded.

"I'm really aligned with Creative Group's mantra of helping clients thrive. It's an important focus as the meetings and events industry recovers and builds new strategies for people to gather and connect. I'm also excited to share my expertise designing and executing brand-focused events and activations, too," said Black.

Creative Group offers innovative sales and channel incentive solutions and reward and recognition programs, as well as event management and experience design for meetings, product launches, tradeshows, user conferences and group travel incentives.

About Amy Black

Amy Black has nearly 20 years' experience in the meetings, events, and incentives industry, having worked for Mosaic Sales Solutions Canada, Moore Carlyle Consulting, and The Wynford Group, Inc. She also brings sales experience to her role, having worked previously as an account manager for Sony Music Entertainment. Black graduated from Ryerson Polytechnic University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and early in her career, held positions in the television and radio broadcast industry. She also holds a CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) accreditation.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with multiple SITE Crystal Awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 170 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

