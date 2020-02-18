Creative Ideas Wanted for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 31st Summer World University Games Chengdu 2021

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World University Games, which is sponsored by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), is a large global multi-sport event for university students all around the world. Chengdu, a charming city in Western China, was nominated as the host of the 31st Summer World University Games, also marking the first time of this region to hold a global multi-sport event. This time, Chengdu, as the center of Southwestern China, is rising up as a new star in international sports games, catching the eye of the world. To get to know about Chengdu and the event, please visit https://www.gochengdu.cn.

According to the Organizing Committee of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Chengdu, on the morning of January 16, 2020, the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Chengdu held an event to mark the beginning of its world wide solicitation activity of creative ideas for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.

On the launching event of the solicitation activity, the organizers introduced the details of this activity and welcomed friends from all over the world to join us.

The ideas submitted should reflect the theme of "youth, joy and future" and conform to the slogan of the Games: "Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True". It will be better that the submitted plans can also be "green, smart, vibrant and shared" and bear special cultural temperament of China and Chengdu.

If you are interested, you can submit your ideas from January 16 to April 30, 2020. The drafts should be presented in text form with a word limit of 5000, and pictures, videos or other materials can be attached.

The Preparatory Committee prepared great prizes for the solicitation activity, with the largest reward amounting to RMB 100,000. Entering each selection stage will guarantee the participants with special attractive awards include souvenirs of Sichuan and the Games. The ten best ideas, besides being awarded RMB 100,000, may also be actually adopted in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games and the participants can be invited to join the executive team.

You can visit the official website of the 2021 Chengdu Summer University Games (www.2021chengdu.com) to get more information and submit your ideas.

The Preparatory Committee of Chengdu World University Games sincerely hope to hold high quality opening and closing ceremonies with great Sichuan charm and displaying the power of youth.

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Chengdu

