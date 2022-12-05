Creative Kids Group and Little Tikes® Expand Partnership to United Kingdom and Ireland

Sales for the iconic brand in wood form begin now

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y. and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Kids Group, a leader in the innovation of kids' toys, today announced the expansion of their partnership with Little Tikes®, one of the MGA Entertainment brands, to bring classic, high-quality, wooden toys to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Trusted by parents for more than 50 years, Little Tikes is known for quality toys and backyard playsets, and first entered the wooden toy category in partnership with Creative Kids earlier this year, with North American sales currently underway.

"Our team has been anxiously awaiting this partnership expansion," said UK Managing Director Grant Gie. "We're ready and raring to go with this unique take on classic wooden toys with such an iconic brand."

This agreement extension continues the partnership between the Creative Kids and Little Tikes teams to conceptualize, produce, and market more than 15 products in the wood toy category including, but not limited to:

Gear Puzzle Toys

Music play sets

Lacing toys

Activity boards

Montessori-style toy sets

Starting Spring 2023, kids in the UK and Ireland from six months to six years old can join the fun and engage, interact with, and experience quality wooden toys that are FSC-certified. Challenging the wood toy category with an expansive product line, Creative Kids and Little Tikes are creating familiar yet new and unique wood toys like the Turtle Gears Puzzle and a giraffe-shaped music table.

"Our business in the United Kingdom and Ireland is growing rapidly and expanding this partnership with Creative Kids Group made sense to bring quality wooden toys to consumers," said MGA Entertainment Founder and CEO Isaac Larian. "Little Tikes is proud to continue our more than 50-year tradition of providing quality toys with high play value to kids with this exciting new wood toy line."

For more information on current and upcoming product releases, visit www.creativekids.com and www.littletikes.com.

About Creative Kids Group

Headquartered in New York, Creative Kids Group is a toy creator and innovator bringing to market joyful, intuitive products that engage children around the world in incredible, productive experiences. For more than 25 years, Creative Kids Group has set a benchmark of standard goals: build confidence, harness creativity, and unleash imaginations. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes Sense & Grow STEAM products, Play-Doh, Glitter Academy, and others. Let's play! To learn more about Creative Kids Group, please visit www.creativekids.com and follow the fun on Instagram and Facebook.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the world's fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment companies. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Micro Games of America™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn.

