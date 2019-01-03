Creative Launches Super X-Fi® Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology today announced the worldwide launch of the Super X-Fi headphone holography technology at CES 2019 – an industry game-changer which will change the way one listens to headphones forever.

Super X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a multi-speaker surround system in a pair of headphones, and personalizes it by scanning the user's head and ears, so that the custom-fit audio experience becomes natural like never before.

Previewed in its prototype form last year, Super X-Fi was awarded 'Best of CES 2018' by AVS Forum, and many audio pundits, reviewers and users were blown away by the unprecedented levels of realism created by Super X-Fi in headphones. Since then, Super X-Fi has captured the imagination of users with the release of the first commercial product, the SXFI AMP - which packs the mind-blowing headphone holography technology and a premium headphone amplifier into a dongle no larger than a finger. The SXFI AMP offers the best of these two worlds for users who prefer to use their own headphones to enjoy Super X-Fi.

Following up on that is the latest addition to the product range - the Creative SXFI AIR series, the world's first headphones to incorporate the Super X-Fi UltraDSP chip. The SXFI AIR is a Bluetooth and USB headphone with Super X-Fi and other innovative features. The SXFI AIR C is an entry-level USB headphone with Super X-Fi aimed at the gaming market. These innovations offer compatibility options for Android and iOS devices, and for platforms including PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mac and PC.

"Super X-Fi is the latest manifestation of Creative's ethos to create the ultimate audio experience for our users; I consider it no lesser than an audio revolution. With just a pair of headphones powered by Super X-Fi, one can now watch movies as if at the cinema, listen to music as if at a live concert, and play games feeling like being in the game environment itself. Listening to headphones will never be the same again," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative Technology.

The manifestation of the breakthrough Super X-Fi technology in its product form has kindled the interest of media from all over the world. Hundreds of journalists, reviewers and influencers have signed up for demo sessions which will take place throughout CES 2019 at the Venetian, Las Vegas. Over the past year, several industry partners have indicated their interest in Super X-Fi. During the event, Creative will be outreaching to other potential partners to explore possible collaborations.

Besides the SXFI AMP and SXFI AIR series, Creative will also offer a glimpse into the other Super X-Fi innovations slated for the future.



Creative will also be showcasing its other latest audio solutions at CES, such as:

Creative's newest and most advanced sound card Sound Blaster AE-9, the pinnacle of PC audio innovation

Outlier Air, the first True Wireless ear buds from Creative with outstanding battery life

Sound BlasterX G6, the USB sound card for the ultimate gaming audio experience

The Creative suite at CES 2019 is located at the Venetian, Meeting Rooms 2701-2703 from January 8-11, 2019.

For more information on Super X-Fi technology and products, visit sxfi.com.

About CES

CES is the world's most prominent consumer electronics show held in Las Vegas annually.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new award-winning game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and immersiveness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. The magic of Super X-Fi brings holography into audio, for headphones.

This announcement relates to products launched worldwide. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Super X-Fi, X-Fi, Sonic Carrier and Sound Blaster are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

