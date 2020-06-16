Creative Learning Systems Names Ashley Mathis as New CEO

"Ashley's expertise in the K–12 space will have a meaningful impact on the organization as well as the educators and students that we serve," said David J. Raffel, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Creative Learning Systems. "Her experience building mission-oriented teams, commitment to innovation, passion for STEM and project-based learning, and customer-first approach make her an excellent fit to lead the company through this next chapter."

Mathis previously spent 7 years at Teaching Strategies, where she most recently served as the company's President and was responsible for sales, marketing, public policy, customer success, operations, and human resources. Mathis has nearly two decades of experience working in customer facing roles within education technology companies. Prior to joining Teaching Strategies, Mathis served in leadership positions at Discovery Education, where she led the company's customer success, sales, and marketing efforts.

"It's more important than ever that our nation's youth have access to high-quality, hands-on learning environments that help them build skills, content knowledge, and fluency in STEM while fostering communication, collaboration, problem-solving, self-confidence, and creativity," said Mathis. "As an advocate for innovation in education, I am proud to join the dedicated team at Creative Learning Systems. I look forward to this new opportunity to lead an organization that has a profound impact on the lives of so many students, and remains deeply committed to engaging all types of learners, igniting their potential, and helping them develop critical next-generation skills for success in our rapidly evolving world."

A lifetime resident of the Washington, DC area, Mathis and her family will be relocating to Colorado this summer.

About Creative Learning Systems

Creative Learning Systems develops SmartLabs, an engaging applied technology and project-based learning system that integrates curriculum, educator development, and learning environments to make STEM pathways relevant, accessible, and inclusive for all learners. Since 1987, Creative Learning Systems has pioneered STEM and digital media arts programs in elementary, middle and high schools.

