Creative Medical Technology Holdings Files Patent based on Positive Data on Renal Failure using ImmCelz® Regenerative Immunotherapy

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings announced today filing of a patent application disclosing new data in which the ImmCelz® Regenerative Immunotherapy product reduced/reversed kidney failure in an animal model. Using the classical "ischemia/reperfusion" system, collaborators of the Company demonstrated significant reduction in markers of kidney injury at multiple timepoints after kidneys were clamped to replicate renal injury.

"Kidney failure is a significant cause of suffering today. One particular area of kidney damage that is of great interest is preventing injury associated with cardiovascular bypass. One report states that as many as 30% of patients undergoing bypass have some level of renal damage1." Said Dr. Amit Patel, co-inventor of the patent and Board Member of the Company. "The preliminary animal data suggests that ImmCelz® may have superior activity to conventional stem cell based approaches. This may be due to the smaller size of immune cells that comprise the ImmCelz® product, as well as due to factors we are still investigating."

According to a BCC Research Report, entitled "Chronic Kidney Disease: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023" the global market for chronic kidney disease is anticipated to grow from $79.0 billion in 2018 to reach $95.0 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2018-20232.

"It is important to note that the JadiCell, which has been demonstrated by a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial to be effective against COVID-19 lung failure3, is the "engine" behind ImmCelz® said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "The demonstration that this cell type, which already has cleared FDA trials, can bestow regenerative properties to blood cells is, in our minds, paradigm shifting. We are excited to include this technology in our robust intellectual property portfolio and eager to file our Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the FDA to begin clinical trials."

The JadiCell clinical trial consisted of 24 patients randomized 1:1 to either JadiCell (UC-MSC) treatment (n = 12) or the control group (n = 12). According to the publication, treatment was associated with significantly improved patient survival (91% vs 42%, P = .015), SAE-free survival (P = .008), and time to recovery (P = .03). UC-MSC infusions are safe and could be beneficial in treating subjects with COVID-19 ARDS4.

