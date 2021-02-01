Creative Medical Technology Holdings Identifies and Files Patent on Novel Mechanism of ImmCelz® Therapeutic Activity

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC – CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. announced today new data demonstrating that administration of ImmCelz® to animals with a variety of conditions results is a significant surge of the protein hepatocyte growth factor (HGF-1). When scientists blocked the effects of HGF in ImmCelz® treated animals, the therapeutic effects where significantly inhibited. The data suggests one of the molecular mechanisms of action of ImmCelz® is mediated by production of this therapeutic molecule.

"One of the drawbacks of many cellular therapies is their complicated, and many times ill-defined mechanisms of action." Said Dr. Amit Patel, co-founder of the company and co-inventor of the patent application. "I am proud of our scientific team for focusing not only on the exploration of therapeutic benefits of ImmCelz® in a wide variety of diseases, but also on homing in on mechanisms of action. We have previously reported ImmCelz® induces T regulatory cells and endogenous neurogenesis.1 The current data suggests that HGF-1 may be acting upstream of these effects."

To date the Company has reported therapeutic activity of ImmCelz® in models of rheumatoid arthritis,2 stroke,3 type 1 diabetes,4 kidney failure5 and liver failure.6 The data disclosed today are supported by independent studies which have shown HGF-1 is capable of inducing T regulatory cells7,8 and stimulating neurogenesis.9,10

"Cellular immunotherapy has commanded extremely lucrative valuations for companies in early stages of clinical trials." Said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "We believe for regenerative immunotherapy products such as ImmCelz® to attract similar valuations, understanding of biological mechanisms of action is important. I commend our scientific collaborators for their work that resulted in this current patent filing."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

