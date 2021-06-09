Creative Medical Technology Holdings Identifies Synergy Between ImmCelz® Regenerative Immunotherapy and Myeloid Suppressor Cells in Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

PHOENIX, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, trading under Ticker Symbol CELZ, announced the filing of a provisional patent application in connection with new data indicating that the Company's ImmCelz® personalized cell therapy product and myeloid suppressor cells suppress autoimmune diabetes. In a series of experiments, administration of ImmCelz® was demonstrated to enhance the ability of BCG and GM-CSF to prevent diabetes, which are known to augment myeloid suppressor cell numbers and activity.

"Immune regulation and the leveraging of the body's regenerative processes are the future of medicine," said Camillo Ricordi, MD, FNAI, pioneer of cellular therapies for diabetes and Scientific Advisory Board Member of the Company. "The work discussed today suggests that numerous biological combinations are possible to block the immune system attack to the insulin producing cells of the pancreas."

ImmCelz® is a cell therapy product generated by reprogramming patient cells through exposure to factors secreted by universal donor stem cells. Preclinical models of stroke, liver failure, kidney failure, cardiac infarct and rheumatoid arthritis indicate a benefit from treatment with ImmCelz®. Mechanistically, ImmCelz® appears to suppress pathological immunity through induction of T regulatory cells while concurrently stimulation production of regenerative cytokines such as HGF-1.

"We are a science-first Company," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "We are excited to identify new immunological pathways of how our products function, which increase our intellectual property as well as positioning us stronger as we go through the FDA process."

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

