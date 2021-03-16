Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces FDA Acknowledgment of IND Application for ImmCelz® to Treat Stroke

PHOENIX, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to Immunotherapy, Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics, today announced that the FDA issued IND Number 27375 to the Company in connection with its Clinical Trial application to use ImmCelz® to treat stroke victims.

The ImmCelz® treatment involves utilization of stem cells outside of the body to "reprogram" the patient's own immune cells so as to endow the immune cells with regenerative properties. In contrast to other stem cell based approaches, the immune cells are significantly smaller in size than stem cells and are believed to more effectively penetrate areas of the damaged tissue and induce regeneration.

"This is a major milestone for the Company," exclaimed Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "We look forward to hearing back from the FDA and moving ImmCelz® rapidly to the clinic."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine-stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics, and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

