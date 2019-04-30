Creative Pebble Plus: Popular PC Speaker Boosted with Subwoofer

Bringing the Audio Performance Up A Notch Featuring efficient 2-inch mid-range drivers that are angled at 45 degrees to ensure that the sound reaches the PC user optimally, the Pebble Plus speakers are designed with the user as the center of attention. Together with the addition of a brand new 4-inch down-firing ported subwoofer, Pebble Plus simply puts the user in the audio limelight!

Beauty in Simplicity

Echoing the design of its predecessor Creative Pebble, which was awarded 'Best Computer Speakers 2018' by PC Mag, the minimalistic yet eye-catching Pebble Plus is made with aesthetic simplicity in mind. Through its elegant profile and sleek form factor, the speakers blend immaculately into any desktop environment.

Connect with Convenience

Powered entirely by USB connectivity, Pebble Plus provides additional convenience by eliminating the need for a wall power socket. Devices are connected to the speakers through the universal 3.5mm AUX-in cable. The front-facing controls are located at the front of the main speaker for quick and easy access.

Get More Out of Pebble Plus

With a simple switch of a button, Pebble Plus is driven into High Gain mode for stronger bass and room-filling audio – at no loss to audio quality! For old PCs that cannot support the higher USB current, Pebble Plus will still perform well when switched to Low Gain mode.

Creative Pebble Plus is available for the irresistible price of USD 39.99 at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/PebblePlus.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new award-winning game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and immersiveness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. The magic of Super X-Fi brings holography into audio, for headphones.

This announcement relates to products launched worldwide. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster, the BlasterX logo, X-Fi and Sonic Carrier are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

