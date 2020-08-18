Creative Planning Acquires Miller Financial Management

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Miller Financial Management, a Registered Investment Advisory firm located in Muncie, Indiana. Miller Financial Management provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management for clients with approximately $150 million in Assets Under Management.

Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning, said, "I am excited to welcome Chris and Andrew Miller and their team to the Creative Planning family. They share our financial planning-led approach to investment management and match our culture and values. Together, we will be stronger as we build out our presence in Indiana."

Andrew Miller, Partner of Miller Financial Management, said, "We built our practice over the past 18 years by always striving to put client interests first. As we looked forward to the future for Miller Financial Management and our clients, it became clear that we needed to partner with a firm that would help us provide continuity of service to our clients. We sought a firm that shared our vision for a client experience centered around financial planning and fiduciary values and we think Creative Planning shares our vision for that client experience. We are honored to join the Creative team and look forward to many years of providing the best possible service and value to our clients."

Peter Mallouk went on to say, "Creative Planning has a presence in Indiana, and with Miller Financial joining the team, we begin to set the stage to further expand in the region. Our goal is to become the number one choice for individuals seeking independent wealth management in Indiana and throughout the country."

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $50 billion in assets across all 50 states.

Data as of August 18, 2020.

