Creative Planning Acquires Sunrise Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Sunrise Advisors, an RIA firm located in Leawood, Kansas. Sunrise Advisors provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management for clients with approximately $700 million in Assets Under Management.

Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning, said, "Dave Scott, Sam Scott, and David Walsh have built a nationally-recognized advisory firm right here in our backyard. I had met Dave nearly 10 years ago and have known Sunrise Advisors by reputation. When we connected about joining forces, I understood we had an opportunity to change the landscape in Kansas City and beyond."

Dave Scott, Chairman of Sunrise Advisors, said: "The holistic planning approach at Creative Planning is a natural fit, and their resources and support ensure we can take care of our clients and their families for years to come. We're thrilled the Sunrise team will remain in place to continue to serve our clients and friends."

Sam Scott, President of Sunrise, added, "It was essential for us to find a partner that shared our conviction in providing full-time, fiduciary-driven advice. There's a remarkable alignment of culture and vision between our firms, and I believe these shared values will only enhance our ability to help the clients who have trusted in us."

Peter Mallouk went on to say, "Their expertise in serving high-net worth individuals and families, executives with complex situations, retirees, and small business owners uniquely adds to our talent at Creative. It is a privilege to welcome them to our team."

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately $48 billion in assets across all 50 states. www.creativeplanning.com

About Sunrise Advisors

Sunrise Advisors, Inc. is an independent, family-owned wealth management firm that manages approximately $700 million in assets.

