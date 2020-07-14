Creative Planning Acquires Thun Financial Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Thun Financial Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisory firm. Thun Financial Advisors provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management for clients with approximately $600 million in Assets Under Management.

Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning, said, "David Kuenzi has built one of the most successful advisory firms in America serving U.S. citizens overseas. Creative Planning has been working on a solution for our clients that work and live overseas and for those that live overseas and find us via books, podcasts and other means. Thun Financial Advisors has been delivering these services for years and greatly strengthens our ability to serve this segment of our client base."

David Kuenzi, President of Thun Financial Advisors, said, "I and the Thun Financial Team are very excited to join Creative Planning to work together to bring integrated investing and financial planning to investors around the world. Creative Planning is among the few financial service companies willing to embrace the complexities of cross-border advising. That makes our firms a great fit. Combining Thun Financial' s unique international expertise with Creative Planning's depth and market reach will allow us to deliver best in class wealth management services to underserved and neglected investors who live and work across borders and around the globe."

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately $49 billion in assets across all 50 states.

Data as of July 14, 2020.

Contact: Peter Mallouk, Creative Planning, Inc., 913-706-8013

SOURCE Creative Planning

