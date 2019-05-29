Creative Planning Clarifies Circumstances of Mutual Parting with Tony Robbins

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This statement is intended to clarify and correct the record around the circumstances of Creative Planning and Tony Robbins ending their professional business association.

After several months of negotiation, Tony Robbins has exited from his advisory role within Creative Planning as the Chief of Investor Psychology, a role he assumed in 2016. Mr. Robbins will no longer hold a financial interest in Creative Planning, but he will remain a client and continued supporter of the firm.

"We've been negotiating an exit for six months," said Peter Mallouk, owner and CEO of Creative Planning. "The parting between Tony and Creative Planning was imminent regardless and it was a mutual decision and amicable."

The release of Mallouk's expected upcoming book, "The Path: Accelerating Your Journey To Financial Freedom" containing contributions from Robbins, has been postponed. While the book was in the works, contractual terms were never reached nor finalized with its planned publisher.

Creative Planning is a nationally recognized leader in the wealth management community focused on providing clients with customized investment plans and comprehensive wealth management services. For over 20 years, the Creative Planning team has been working with individuals and institutions to customize and manage portfolios designed to optimize the probability of success. As of February 2019, Creative Planning has over $37 billion in assets and advisors serving clients in all 50 states. For more information, visit creativeplanning.com.

