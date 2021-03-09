Creative Planning Offers Equity to 86 Employees

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced that it has opened up equity in the company to its employees, offering initial partnerships to 86 people, or roughly 10% of its workforce. The company plans to continue to offer equity to eligible employees and as part of future acquisitions.

"We have an incredibly dedicated team who have been instrumental in helping us grow our business over this past year," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "In many ways, we feel like we are just getting started, and I look forward to sharing the journey with my new partners."

One of only a few large RIAs to offer widespread equity, Creative Planning has consistently advocated for its employees. Last March and April, when the market dropped at the onset of COVID-19, Creative Planning was the only large RIA to publicly pledge both to retain all employees and not to make cuts in compensation, no matter how long the crisis lasted.

Beyond weathering the initial downturn, Creative Planning has significantly expanded its business. Over the past year, the firm has grown its assets under management from $50 billion to $75 billion.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $75 billion in assets across all 50 states.

