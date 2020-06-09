Creative Planning to Donate $12 Million to Organizations Focused on Social Justice Reform, Access to Education, Financial Literacy, Basic Needs and More

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the largest registered independent advisory firms in the nation, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the black community and ending systemic racism, discrimination, and violence, announcing a $12 million donation over the next 18 months to organizations that support social justice reform, access to education, financial literacy and basic needs. Creative Planning's leadership team is also working to create a sustained and ongoing financial literacy program that will include free financial, legal and tax education and services to the disenfranchised.

"Creative Planning understands the serious inequities present in our society, and it is our hope that this contribution will be a step towards creating equal opportunities for success for individuals and communities impacted by racial injustice," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "We are not only deeply committed to supporting causes that are aligned with our corporate values, but also dedicated to fostering increased and continued dialogue in our industry around social injustice. Together, we must ask ourselves how we can change and improve our existing system to stop the cycle of inequity that disproportionately affects these communities."

This donation builds on the leadership team's historic commitment to causes that serve disenfranchised communities. Over the years, these have included providing full-tuition scholarships and mentorship opportunities – often by Creative Planning employees – to underprivileged students;building a basic needs distribution center; purchasing and delivering over 7,000 meals for those in need on Thanksgiving; funding the re-opening of a facility that supports the homeless re-entering the workforce; and, earlier this year, providing 3 million meals to those who rely on the school system for food. Those who have benefited from donations and support have largely been people of color.

Creative Planning pledged to continue to address systemic injustice and drive positive change within our communities, country and the world.

Established in 1983, Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately 42 billion in assets for individuals and families in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.creativeplanning.com.

