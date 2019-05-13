Creative Realities, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREX) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Creative Realities, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREX), a company that designs, develops and deploys digital signage solutions and connected ecosystems for enterprise level environments, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Rick Mills, CEO, will ring the Opening Bell

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities, provide digital signage solutions to help clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys omnichannel digital signage solutions and connected ecosystems, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theatre, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

AboutNasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

-NDAQA-

SOURCE Creative Realities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cri.com

