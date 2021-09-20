Creativity Comes Alive with Nationwide Back-To-School Art Contest, hosted by Time4Learning

Time4Learning today announced its nationwide 2021 Back-to-School Art Contest is open for submissions. Tweet this

"Activities that foster creativity and imagination are integral to creating an enriching, child-centered homeschooling experience," says Time4Learning President and Founder John Edelson. "Our contest recognizes the strong relationship between artistic expression and academic success, while celebrating self-expression and independent thinking."

Parents can utilize the Back-to-School Art contest to reinforce key learning skills in four ways, shares Edelson:

Provide choices. Offer your child a range of materials such as markers, crayons and colored pencils to design their stuffed toy to encourage creativity.

Offer your child a range of materials such as markers, crayons and colored pencils to design their stuffed toy to encourage creativity. Help make a plan. Encourage your child to practice critical thinking skills by outlining how they will translate their vision into a design.

Encourage your child to practice critical thinking skills by outlining how they will translate their vision into a design. Talk with your child. Ask open-ended questions about their work that foster discussion. Asking children to describe their artwork reinforces language skills.

Ask open-ended questions about their work that foster discussion. Asking children to describe their artwork reinforces language skills. Use technology. Older children can strengthen their math skills by creating digital designs that reinforce concepts such as spatial reasoning and measurements.

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm EST on Monday, October 18. Four winners will be selected from three age categories, totaling 12 winners. Age categories include six and under; seven to 12; and 13 to 18. Winners will be announced on Friday, October 29 and contacted by the Time4Learning team to coordinate the creation and delivery of their custom-made, stuffed work of art. Other terms and conditions may apply.

For more information, visit www.time4learning.com .

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for PreK-12th grade that teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

SOURCE Time4Learning

Related Links

http://www.time4learning.com

