Creativity Delivered: Bulu, Inc. and Crayola® Launch Official Crayola® CIY Box™

Each Crayola® CIY Box™ contains supplies for two premium crafts, an easy to follow guide, bonus crafting challenge, as well as surprises, unique gifts and coupons. Crafters are encouraged to exercise their own creativity and are invited to share their one-of-a-kind projects on social media using #CrayolaCIYBox. Each subscriber also gains access to a library of resources containing how-to videos for inspiration, free downloadable crafting templates, and the opportunity to engage with fellow crafting enthusiasts.

"Crafters of all ages are going to love making these projects. We want to see families spending less time on their screens and letting their imaginations flourish instead," said Paul Jarrett, Co-founder & CEO of Bulu.

"At Crayola®, we are thrilled to inspire creativity through color and innovative crafting experiences. Together, through our partnership with Bulu we will bring new and revolutionary activities to consumers demonstrating this continued passion," said Warren Schorr, Vice President of Business Development & Licensing at Crayola®.

"The CIY Network of over 165 videos we have shared weekly on our social networks has really resonated with consumers," said Karen Waters, Director of Content and Social Media. "Being able to take this inspiring, clever and fun content and partner with Bulu to provide consumers with unique product experiences is a great natural extension to this successfully engaging creative Crayola® content!"

Visit the official Crayola® CIY Box™ website to order now. Boxes will begin shipping May 2019.

About Bulu, Inc.

Bulu, Inc. is a pioneer in the Subscription Box industry and partners with big brand companies to execute full or à la carte Private Label Subscription Box Solutions™. Learn more at www.pauljarrett.com.

About Crayola®

Crayola®, LLC, a business of Hallmark Cards, Inc., is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola® Crayon, the Crayola® brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys. For more information, visit www.Crayola.com.

CONTACT:

Paige Piper

402-202-6567

paige@bulugroup.com

SOURCE Bulu, Inc.