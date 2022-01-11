Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Locked Audio" App

With Locked Audio , a creator uploads audio files (songs, recordings, podcasts, etc.) to the app from any of their devices and sets the price for unlocking them. Followers who visit the creator's Link in Bio can seamlessly purchase the audio files directly from the app. Creators keep 100% of all earnings and followers maintain access to the premium content after purchase.

"In the same way that Koji's other premium content apps like Locked Photo(s) and Locked Video(s) have helped creators sell content, Locked Audio brings seamless premium content monetization to podcasters and musicians. We're excited to provide creators with more tools than ever to create balanced and powerful content strategies," said Koji co-founder, Sean Thielen.

Locked Audio is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

