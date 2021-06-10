Creator Economy Startup Koji Launches New Link in Bio App: Media Wall

"Media Wall is a brand new way for Creators to curate content for their audiences," said Koji CEO Dmitry Shapiro. "With Media Wall, we've given Creators new tools to compile and share everything from their new music finds to restaurant recommendations, daily outfits, galleries of fan submissions, and much more. This is a truly versatile and endlessly useful app, and we can't wait to see how Creators use it."

After adding the Media Wall app to their Koji Link in Bio, a Creator can begin making posts. Simply post any link and it will render inside the timeline for followers to see. Some of the ways Koji Creators are already using Media Wall include creating lists of top friends, social media accounts or channels to follow; curating social posts from top supporters; ranking and reviewing favorite products; presenting a wall of affiliate links and discounts codes from a brand partner; creating mood boards, and more.

With new apps launching daily, Media Wall is just one of the hundreds of Link in Bio apps available on Koji. Free to use and backed by the power of the Koji App Store, Koji Link in Bios allow Creators and passion economy influencers to personalize their Link in Bios to fit their unique styles by editing colors, text, layout, video backgrounds, links, buttons, and highlights.

For more information visit, withkoji.com .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio tool, with hundreds of free add-ons to customize and monetize available in their new App Store for Creators. The company's Link In Bio profiles are used by a fast growing community of Creators and innovators to engage audiences on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch and other platforms.

SOURCE Koji

Related Links

https://withkoji.com

