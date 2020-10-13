Creators of the Award Winning, Table-Top Party Game, "THINGS...", Launch New Mobile App

THINGS... has sold over 4 million copies since first introduced to the market. The hilarious, easy-to-play, party game presents players with provocative topics such as "THINGS… you shouldn't do when you're naked", (possibly add two more topics?) allowing each player to say whatever comes to mind and giving everyone a chance to guess who said what. Nothing beats having a good laugh while surrounded by friends but if you forgot your box at home or if your friends are in different locations around the globe then the THINGS... app packs all the laughter of the original game onto your mobile device. THINGS... is perfect for any type of game night.

"We have worked diligently from the outset to ensure we're able to provide the same entertaining game experience as the original, table-top version of THINGS..." said Mark Sherry, President of Quinn & Sherry Inc. and Co-Designer of THINGS… "As we start to see more of our everyday lives go virtual, this couldn't come at a better time."

According to Tom Quinn, Creative Director and Co-Designer, the company's mission is to "make people laugh as often as possible and given the current global environment, this is more important now than ever." The THINGS... app is free to download and comes with 100 free topics. Content will be updated with themed packs such as our current Grad/Prom theme and the upcoming Halloween and Holiday themes, each with new topics, avatars, and backgrounds. For more information on the original THINGS... Party game and the THINGS...APP, please visit http://thegameofthings.com/ .

About QUINN & SHERRY, INC.

Quinn & Sherry, Inc., is an award winning, Canadian game design company that will go to extraordinary lengths to make people laugh. Creators of the THINGS... brand of table-top party games ("Original", "Anniversary Edition", "Expansion Pack #1" and "Nasty THINGS..."), Q&S has now jumped into the digital world and created the THINGS... APP in house.

About PlayMonster LLC

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives, and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus The Game of THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Spirograph®, Face Paintoos™, Colorforms®, Mirari®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, OK to Wake!®, My Fairy Garden®, Fashion Plates®, Marbleocity®, Y'Art®, Latchkits®, Kid O® and Snap Ships™.

