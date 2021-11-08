Credefi Opens the Doors of DeFi for SMEs

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With crypto transactions in Europe surpassing $1T in the last 12 months, the stage is set for the launch of Credefi – a European Fintech / DeFi protocol connecting crypto lenders with small & medium enterprise (SME) borrowers from the fiat economy.

Credefi's strong team of finance professionals with 40+ years' experience aims to disrupt SME lending by enabling companies to tap into the fast-growing DeFi space, opening a whole new segment in DeFi and taking it to the next level by connecting it with the real economy.

So far the DeFi space has been a universe of its own – lending and borrowing crypto assets between crypto investors. At the same time small and medium enterprises have been historically underserved by traditional banks and are borrowing at consistently high interest rates.

Credefi aims to change that.

Credefi is a pioneer in bridging those two worlds and enabling the flow of DeFi funds to the real economy. When Credefi's vision gets realized, crypto investors will have a reliable source of yield on their stablecoins regardless of bull/bear market dynamics, while SMEs will enjoy quick, flexible and convenient borrowing and financial services.

Credefi's platform enables decentralized and secured lending to portfolios of businesses, protecting lenders while providing them fixed APY that is uncorrelated with crypto markets' volatility and won't evaporate in a bear market.

The team has already assembled an impressive list of partners. They are the first blockchain project partnering with Experian – one of the Big Three credit scoring agencies in the world. They also partner with Lithium Finance and SupraOracles to bring off-chain data on-chain, and with Polygon to lower transaction costs.

Credefi has concluded a $1.8M private round led by Marshland Capital and Moonrock Capital, with key investors including Titans Ventures, Varys Capital, ZBS Capital, X21 Digital, Magnus Capital, Skynet Trading, LucidBlue Ventures, Black Edge Capital, AU21 Capital, Peech Capital, Metrix Capital, Maven Capital, Banter Capital, RR2 Capital; and angel investors like Heslin Kim.

The project is doing an IDO with CardStarter on November 8, with CEX listing coming shortly after.

Credefi aims to become a gateway to DeFi for SMEs and render obsolete the bureaucratic and overregulated banking services SMEs now have to cope with, replacing them with a quick, flexible and user-friendly solution. You can learn more about the platform, tokenomics and latest developments at credefi.finance, as well as Telegram and Twitter .

