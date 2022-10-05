Credera Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, today announced the achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning competency. This is AWS' way of recognizing that Credera has proven ability to leverage complex machine learning workloads in production across many customers, backed by rigorous methodology.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Credera houses Omnicom's Amazon Center of Excellence, enriched by the recent achievement of the DevOps, Data and Analytics, and Well Architected competencies.

"We have focused our AWS competencies on those that support our clients' ability to get a return on investment on their data," said Ryan Gross, Credera Partner and Data & Analytics leader. "The data scientists recognized by our ML competency provide clients with a unique ability to unlock the value in all forms of data. When combined with our Well Architected, Data and Analytics, and DevOps competencies, we have the proven ability to build these models into mission-critical production systems."

"Over the past 2 years, Credera has transformed the way it and its clients think and work with data," said Vincent Yates, Credera Chief Data Scientist. "We have grown the data practice more than ten times over in the past two years by bringing world class talent in data science, engineering, and analytics. We then equip our people with the best tools available, and this competency demonstrates that."

Our highly trained data science team brings deep capability to deliver on the cutting edge of machine learning. This includes computer vision, video analytics, natural language processing, language generation, advanced time series analysis, anomaly detection, recommender systems, and online learning techniques. Credera's unique combination of four AWS competencies demonstrate our team's ability to deliver the full cycle of next-generation data products to support our customers at every stage of the journey to being data driven.

"We're delighted that our capabilities in machine learning and supporting our clients in getting the best out of their ML efforts on AWS have been recognized with this competency," said Ian Thomas, Chief Data Officer in Credera's UK office. "We are looking forward to helping more of our clients build, deploy and manage world-class ML capabilities on AWS."

Headquartered in Dallas, today Credera has a team of more than 4,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services and by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms." Credera is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 4,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

