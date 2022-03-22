Credera Attains AWS Well-Architected Partner Program Membership

DALLAS & LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Partner Program. This program validates that Credera has demonstrated a process-oriented approach to designing, building, and operating AWS solutions in alignment with best practices to achieve client business objectives.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Credera leads Omnicom's Amazon Center of Excellence, which is strengthened by this membership in the Well-Architected Partner Program and its recent achievement of the AWS Data and Analytics Competency.

"Our global Credera teams proactively work with AWS and our clients to deliver well-architected cloud solutions," said Bronek Carr, Credera managing director and AWS UK alliance lead. "We leverage the AWS Well-Architected Framework to periodically audit and confirm the value delivered. We also lead AWS Well-Architected reviews on behalf of other clients as an independent and objective party to demonstrate their readiness and AWS product capability."

Credera has a long history of successfully delivering high-value, complex solutions. As a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, Credera unlocks differentiated value for its clients by building business-ready, secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for a variety of applications and workloads. Well-architected solutions like Credera's Marketing Analytics Platform drive customer engagement, conversion, and lifetime value by generating and activating real-time data insights with the AWS platform.

"Credera's expert AWS cloud architects have a passion for helping our clients build standards-based AWS solutions to accelerate client business objectives," said Mario DiMattia, Credera principal architect and AWS U.S. alliance lead. "Gaining entrance to the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program unlocks additional opportunity for us to invest in meaningful ways in our client's cloud journey."

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera has a team of more than 3,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services. Credera is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 3,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group (omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

