Credit Card Rewards Optimization Tool, Card Curator, Launches Web Application to Help Consumers Earn Free Travel This Holiday Season

LAKEVILLE, Conn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Curator , a credit card rewards optimization mobile app, has launched their new web application. With an uptick in demand for holiday travel this year, and airfare and hotel prices increasing as well; Card Curator's proprietary algorithm, CardArb™, can net credit card holders 5-10% or more in rewards on their daily spending, helping them earn free travel. Most credit cards only yield a maximum return of 1-2% cash back. With Card Curator, users who are spending $50,000 a year with their credit cards can earn $5,000 or more per year, tax- and risk-free.

Whether for travel or charitable giving, Card Curator seeks to empower its users to meet their rewards goals by optimizing their daily card spending. Users simply input their goal into the goal tracker, as well as sync up their current credit cards and debit cards into the app, and Card Curator's algorithm will then recommend which cards to apply for, downgrade or cancel based on a user's primary goal and top spend category. All card recommendations are unbiased as Card Curator does not partner with banks or card issuers, and does not receive payment for referrals, applications and/or activation of credit cards.

Not to mention, Card Curator does all the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping up with credit card sign up bonuses and will track as well as notify users on what it is needed to meet the minimum spend. Furthermore, the app guides users on which card to use for every purchase, helping them meet their rewards goal sooner.

Card Curator has also added a rent category and has incorporated the Bilt Mastercard into its card database as well, so users will now be able to maximize the rewards from their monthly rent payment.

"I am excited that our users will be able to earn more rewards to put towards their travel goals just by simply paying for their rent," said John Garner, CEO and Founder of Card Curator. "Additionally, the Bilt Mastercard is the best credit card for earning you the most rewards on rent. For instance, the Citi Double Cash card can only net .55% (after fees) in rewards per rent payment, while Bilt can earn a user 1.9% in rewards with each payment."

There are two versions of Card Curator: a "freemium" version, and a premium version priced at $5.99 per month. Card Curator is currently offering a free 90-day trial of its premium version. Card Curator is available on iOS , Android and the web .

About Card Curator

Card Curator is the first and only credit card rewards optimization smartphone app that demystifies the card rewards game and helps users earn an average of $4,000 per year. Card Curator was designed by algorithm and credit card rewards experts to maximize earnings and offer individually tailored recommendations based on each user's needs--not influenced by card issuers or third parties. Card Curator is the fastest, most efficient way for people to optimize their spending, typically generating five times the returns of standard card rewards programs. With guaranteed security and customization, Card Curator levels the playing field for people who want to maximize the benefits of their spending, but who don't have the time or inclination to decipher rewards programs. Based in Lakeville, CT, Card Curator is privately held. For more information, visit www.cardcurator.com .

