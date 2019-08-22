Credit Card Rewards War Reaches Inflection Point as Competition Grows, J.D. Power Finds

"The average credit card customer today has roughly 16 different benefits available, yet only about one-third of customers say they completely understand all of the benefits available to them," said John Cabell, Director, Wealth and Lending Intelligence at J.D. Power . "While the last several years of rewards-based competition among issuers has served to steadily increase overall customer satisfaction, issuers may have wrung all of the value they can out of this approach. They should now turn their attention to communication to help customers extract the full value from their products and buttress themselves against competition from a growing crop of rivals."

Following are some key findings of the 2019 study:

Complex offerings only valued with customer understanding: Facing a rich mix of rewards and benefits, 66% of consumers completely understand rewards offerings but just 36% fully understand their supplementary benefits. Credit card customers who say they fully understand the benefits available to them have satisfaction scores that are 165 points higher than those who do not completely understand their benefits offerings (864 vs. 699 on a 1,000-point scale). Also, customers who completely understand their benefits cite significantly fewer benefits available than those who do not understand their benefits.





Credit Card Customer Satisfaction Rankings

Discover ranks highest in customer satisfaction among national issuers, with a score of 842. American Express (838) ranks second, while and Capital One and Chase (807 each) rank third in a tie.

A new segment for regional bank issuers has been created and the inaugural award winner is BB&T, with a score of 811. PNC (810) ranks second.

The U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, now in its 13th year, measures customer satisfaction with credit card issuers by examining six factors (in descending order of importance): interaction; credit card terms; communication; benefits and services; rewards; and key moments. The study includes responses from 28,236 credit card customers and was fielded from September 2018 through June 2019.

