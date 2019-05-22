Credit One Bank® and NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Surprised Meeting Street Academy Students With Field Trip And Custom-Designed Bus

The students had the field trip of a lifetime consisting of a STEM-focused tour of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, followed by a surprise reveal of a new, custom-designed school bus, mirroring the design of Larson's No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. MSA students got an up-close view of the new bus, complete with the Credit One Bank and Meeting Street Academy logos. The students piled in to pose for photos with Larson and the CGR team.

"It was great to get to spend some time with the students from Meeting Street Academy today, and a lot of fun surprising them with their new school bus," said Larson. "A lot of the students here today I met a couple years ago when we first visited Meeting Street, so it's neat to see them again, have some fun, and continue motivating and encouraging them to continue to work hard in school."

"This is a once in a lifetime experience for these kids, and we were so excited to see Kyle Larson surprise them all," said Dirk Bedford, Principal of Meeting Street Academy. "Through the donation and experiences such as today, we hope to inspire the students about learning and their future."

After the bus reveal, the CGR pit crew addressed the students about how teamwork and life lessons learned through racing apply to their current studies.

"Credit One Bank is proud to be part of Meeting Street Academy's mission in empowering young students from underserved communities," said John Coombe, senior vice president of communications, Credit One Bank. "We're delighted to utilize our partnerships with Chip Ganassi Racing and NASCAR to create unique opportunities for the students like this."

Before taking time to work with MSA in Charlotte, N.C., Larson raced to victory and a $1 million prize in the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18. Larson raced his way into the prestigious event with a win in the Monster Energy Open, which took place just prior to the All-Star Race. Larson is only the second driver to win both the Open and All-Star Race in the same night.

About Credit One Bank ®

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. In addition to being one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Official Credit Card of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, the Official Credit Card of the Big 12 Conference, and the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Aviators. For more information, please visit CreditOneBank.com.

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include two cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, two factory Ford GT's in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT's in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and 200 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

For more information: www.chipganassiracing.com

About Meeting Street Academy

Meeting Street Academy is the flagship school of Meeting Street Schools (MSS) – a network of public and private schools that was founded upon the belief that all children deserve an excellent education regardless of their geographic or socioeconomic circumstances, and that all children have the ability to excel in the classroom. Where access to quality public education or affordable private alternatives is severely limited, MSS is providing children with transformational educational opportunities. Opened in 2008, Meeting Street Academy is an independent school serving students in grades PK3 – 5th who are zoned for underperforming schools.

For more information: www.meetingstreetschools.org

