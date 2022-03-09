CREDIT ONE BANK RECEIVES 2022 "BEST CREDIT CARD" AWARD FROM WALLETHUB

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, a data-driven financial services company, recently received a "Best Credit Card" award from WalletHub for the Credit One Bank Platinum Visa®.

The Credit One Bank Platinum Visa is perfect for everyday purchases and offers a variety of best-in-class rewards, including 1% cash back rewards on eligible purchases. WalletHub.com praises the card for helping individuals who are building or rebuilding their credit. Credit One Bank is proud to offer regular credit line increases for responsible credit use and card members have flexibility to choose a payment date that works for them. Winners for WalletHub's annual awards are selected by editors who seek out the best cards for their readers rather than recommending cards from their advertising partners. More information and the full list of winners can be found here: wallethub.com/best-credit-cards.

"We are honored to receive this award from WalletHub," remarked John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "We offer a variety of products and proudly extend credit to consumers throughout their credit journeys. Our credit cards provide valuable benefits such as cash back rewards, rewards points, and exclusive offers with our partners across sports and entertainment."

Credit One Bank offers a variety of credit cards for those with established credit or looking to rebuild credit. For sports enthusiasts, the Vegas Golden Knights credit card, Credit One Bank NASCAR American Express Card, and WWE Champion and Superstar credit cards offer a variety of benefits and perks, including exclusive discounts on merchandise, fan experiences and more. For thrill seekers, the Six Flags Rewards Visa provides benefits to theme park enthusiasts at Six Flags locations across the United States. Credit One Bank also offers a card for pet lovers and philanthropists, the Best Friends Credit Card, which provides a donation to Best Friends Animal Society equal to 1% of all purchases made with the card. Terms and conditions apply to all credit card products.*

Credit One Bank is a leader in the credit card industry, offering Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® credit cards to millions of card members nationwide.

*Learn more about each card's features and benefits and find the card that's right for you at CreditOneBank.com.

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life including credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

