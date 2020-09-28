Credit Repair Company Builds New Platform Aiming To Educate Minorities During COVID-19 Pandemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1st, 2020 Ernest Lerma - CEO of BlueJay Credit Secrets announced the launch of their new educational platform aiming to help educate minorities in the United States on increasing their financial IQ and repairing their credit.

"I remember growing up in poverty with 5 siblings in financially depressed neighborhoods. I had to teach myself how to rise above and gain control of my financial security and since then have been helping others do the same. The pandemic has only made financial depression worse in the last few months. Our new platform was designed to help transform the lives of minorities like myself and provide them more opportunity in the new world," says Ernest Lerma - CEO, BlueJay Credit Secrets.

BlueJay Credit Secrets new education platform consists of video tutorials, workbooks and even letter templates designed to make anyone's credit repair easily manageable at an affordable cost.

"The goal is to provide minorities with an affordable option to repair and even learn how to profit by leveraging their credit. Most companies charge far too much for this information which makes it inaccessible to minorities who want the same opportunities as everyone else. BlueJay Credit Secrets is changing that…" says Lerma

BlueJay's new robust platform is aiming to unpack the secrets to credit repair, with new content being added regularly the platform is poised to positively impact thousands of minority Americans.

After years of research and helping a few thousand people fix their credit, Lerma has also created a free guide for people wanting to learn the secrets to credit repair industry in his free ebook "The Credit Secrets Blackbook" available on his website.

For more information on BlueJay Credit Repair contact Ernest Lerma [email protected] or visit www.creditsecretsblackbook.com

SOURCE BlueJay Credit Secrets

Related Links

www.creditsecretsblackbook.com

