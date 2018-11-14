Credit Risk Management Expert Ariste Reno Joins Protiviti in Chicago

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariste Reno has joined global consulting firm Protiviti as a managing director based in Protiviti's Chicago office. A credit risk management expert, Reno brings extensive experience in helping financial institutions with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) regulations, from readiness and implementation to risk modeling, business process accounting, reporting and controls.

Prior to joining Protiviti, Reno was a partner and National Credit Analytics Practice Leader at a Big Four firm, providing credit risk analytics, model validation, loss reserving, counterparty credit risk, loan review and other credit risk management services to financial services clients. Earlier in her career, she served as a director at a second Big Four firm where she led its commercial credit risk management consulting practice. She has also held leadership roles at several banks, including Bank of America, Rabobank International and Harris Bank/Bank of Montreal.

"Many financial services organizations are now under significant time pressure to comply with the FASB's CECL standard before it begins to come into effect in 2020," said Michael Brauneis, a Protiviti managing director and leader of the firm's North America financial services industry practice. "Ariste's deep technical expertise is an asset to our team of highly experienced risk professionals as they help our clients address CECL requirements and provide other credit-related services."

Reno earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in economics from DePaul University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a frequent public speaker.

