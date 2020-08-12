Credit Suisse AG Announces the Acceleration at Its Option of its Previously Delisted VelocitySharesTM 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETNs

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Suisse AG ("Credit Suisse") announced today that it will accelerate at its option its VelocityShares™ 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETNs (the "ETNs"), which were previously delisted from the NYSE Arca.

The ETNs were originally listed on the NYSE Arca, but were delisted from the NYSE Arca as of July 12, 2020. On June 22, 2020, Credit Suisse suspended further issuances of the ETNs. Following the delisting from the NYSE Arca, the ETNs traded on an over-the-counter basis.

As described in the related pricing supplement for the ETNs (the "Pricing Supplement"), Credit Suisse, as the issuer of the ETNs, may, at its option, accelerate all issued and outstanding ETNs on any business day after the inception date. Credit Suisse expects to deliver notice of the acceleration of the ETNs via the Depository Trust Company on August 12, 2020.

As described in the Pricing Supplement, investors will receive a cash payment per ETN equal to the arithmetic average of the closing indicative values of the ETNs during the accelerated valuation period. The accelerated valuation period will be a period of five consecutive index business days, which is expected to be from August 14, 2020 to August 20, 2020. The acceleration date is expected to be August 25, 2020, three business days after the last day of the accelerated valuation period. If you have questions regarding the impact of the acceleration of the ETNs on your position, please contact your broker.

None of the other ETNs offered by Credit Suisse are affected by this announcement.

Title of ETN ETN CUSIP VelocityShares™ 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETNs linked to the S&P

GSCI® Natural Gas Index ER due February 9, 2032 22542D282







Investor Contacts

Credit Suisse ETN Desk, [email protected]

Press Contacts

Candice Sun, Credit Suisse AG, [email protected]

Anna Christensen, Credit Suisse AG, [email protected]

