Credit Union Fund Management Company Selects PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration Software

LONDON, September 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pacific Fund Systems, the leading provider of award-winning global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that the Credit Union Fund Management Company Ltd. (CUFMC) has selected their PFS-PAXUS fund administration software.

An established market-leading product, PFS-PAXUS offers a complete back-office fund accounting, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency administrative solution on a single, fully integrated system that satisfies the needs of the most sophisticated investment fund administrators.

Incorporated in 2005 as the wealth and asset management arm of the Credit Union Movement in Jamaica, the CUFMC has evolved into the Credit Union Movement's financial services arm. The CUFMC is licensed by the Financial Services Commission as a Securities Dealer, Pension Fund Manager and Pension Fund Administrator. The CUFMC provides unique investment products and wealth management opportunities to co-operatives, corporate entities and high net worth individuals.

CUFMC will utilise PFS-PAXUS to fully support the end-to-end administration of their open and closed ended traditional and alternative investment vehicles.

CEO of PFS, Mr Paul Kneen commented: "Pacific Fund Systems was incorporated nearly 20 years ago with one objective in mind; to build an all-encompassing, dedicated fund administration solution that would form the backbone of any fund administration service providers' business. We believe there is currently no better multi-functional market wide product that can compete head on with PFS-PAXUS, as a total, single fund administration solution that integrates fund accounting, investment accounting, shareholder services and a full suite of reporting at an extremely competitive price point. We are delighted to welcome Credit Union Fund Management Company Ltd. as a client. We look forward to working with their team to help them to automate the ever increasing regulatory and market demands of a continually evolving funds industry. PFS-PAXUS will equip CUFMC with efficiencies that will enable them to effectively grow their client base whilst maintaining the highest levels of service to a vast range of fund structures and investment strategies."

Pacific Fund Systems is a leading provider of fund administration software via its award-winning PFS-PAXUS application; a specialist accounting and administration system that is the product of choice for administrators of both traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds, private equity and real estate, and many other collective investment vehicle structures spanning all asset classes across the globe.

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$450bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

