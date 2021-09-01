Credit Union of Southern California Launches 1.77% APR HELOC Offer

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is offering a low first-year 1.77% APR on a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), providing homeowners with an affordable source of credit to renovate their home, consolidate debt, or pay off large ticket items like college tuition or medical bills. The two-month promotion runs from September 1-October 31.

This promotion will apply only to new HELOCs at CU SoCal, but it can be used to refinance HELOCs from other lenders. With a CU SoCal HELOC, Members can tap up to 80% of their home's combined loan-to-value (CLTV), with a maximum line of $250,000. Additionally, the application process is streamlined and funds are easily accessible via Mobile or Online Banking. Further details on the two-month promotion can be found at www.CUSoCal.org/Learn/Special-Offers/177HELOC.

"Personal loans are in high demand right now, and for some Members, a HELOC serves the same purpose because funds can be used for anything," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal Chief Executive Officer and President. "For those who are still recovering financially from the pandemic, our HELOC campaign provides an affordable source of credit that's easy to access through our Digital Banking platform."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2 billion in assets, and serves more than 125,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

