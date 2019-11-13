Credit/Debit Card Top-Up for Singapore MCO Visa Card is Now Available

Debit Card Top-Up with No Fees

News provided by

Crypto.com

Nov 13, 2019, 04:18 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, is introducing SGD direct top-up for MCO Visa Cards in Singapore. A frequently requested feature, cardholders can now fund their MCO Visa Card with credit/debit cards, in addition to topping up from their Crypto Wallet.

Users can top up their MCO Visa Cards with no fees using debit cards and a 1% processing fee (based on the top up amount) will be applicable for top up using credit cards.

Debit Card Top-Up with No Fees
Debit Card Top-Up with No Fees
Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)
Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)
Debit Card Top-Up with No Fees Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

Users can top up their MCO Visa card now by following these instructions

Note: Requires app version iOS 3.40/ Android 3.40 or higher

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

http://www.crypto.com/

Also from this source

Crypto.com Lists Chiliz (CHZ)...

Crypto.com Elevates Sponsorship to ACCESS...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Credit/Debit Card Top-Up for Singapore MCO Visa Card is Now Available

News provided by

Crypto.com

Nov 13, 2019, 04:18 ET