CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund: Fourteen Portfolio Companies named to 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Startups

This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories and the cohort was selected from a pool of 16,000 applicants and nominees, covering a wide range of segments from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management. CEFIF's winning roster includes a series of influential startups, such as the widely known European insurtech star Wefox, bond-trading firm Trumid, an innovative home equity credit line provider Figure, the global modern card issuing platform Marqeta, leading behavioral biometrics company BioCatch, AI-based identity verification tech company Onfido and the trusted financial services organization Cross River Bank.

"Congratulations to our Fintech 250 winners! We are delighted to be part of their journey of growth and success, and shape the future of finance industry together with these outstanding Fintech companies," said Dennis Cong, Managing Partner at CEFIF, "As a RMB and USD dual-currency fund, we are well-positioned to capture rising fintech stars with our domestic insights and global vision. With years of investing and operating experiences, we have established sophisticated and systematic investment methodologies where we value innovation, scalability, sustainability and vision."

"The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

"Technology has reshaped the way financial services are delivered, making them more inclusive and convenient," Cong added. "We believe that the Fintech industry will see accelerating growth, especially in the post-pandemic era when the world is digitalizing in a faster-than-ever pace."

CEFIF was also ranked "Top 9 Fintech Unicorn Investors" by CB Insights previously, when seven of its portfolio companies were selected to its Fintech unicorn list. Earlier this year, three of CEFIF's portfolio companies were also named to CB Insights' AI 100 ranking of the most innovative artificial intelligence companies worldwide.

Founded in February 2016, CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund ("CEFIF") is a venture fund investing in Fintech companies globally. CEFIF has an equivalent of USD 1 billion in the total committed capital. The Fund was named "Top 9 Fintech Unicorn Investors" globally by CB Insights and listed on "Most Active Fintech Investors 2019" by Financial Technology Partners. The fund was also nominated for "Top Fintech Equity Investor" Award at LendIt USA Annual Conference. www.cefintechfund.com

