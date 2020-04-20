CreditEase Fund of Funds Profiled in London Business School Case Study

LONDON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CreditEase's support on investors' asset allocation with a Fund of Funds (FoF) has been officially introduced to the masterclass in private equity at the London Business School (LBS), making it the first Chinese FinTech company selected as an LBS case study.

"We picked CreditEase FoF not only because it represents Chinese exploration on FinTech, but also because it is worth attention and research of private equity professionals around the world," said Professor Florin Vasvari, the program leader and instructor, who spent nearly one year on developing the course and interviewing the core team of CreditEase Private Equity FoF. Prof. Vasvari is the co-author of Private Capital, a highly acclaimed book endorsed by leading figures in the private equity industry.

Since its establishment in 2013, CreditEase FoF's globalized team has managed assets over 25 billion yuan, a leading player among domestic market-oriented FoFs. It has invested in more than 200 funds and indirectly invested in more than 4,000 high-growth enterprises covering TMT, health care, consumption upgrading, energy and environmental protection and other emerging industries. By far among the companies CreditEase FoF has invested, more than 100 went public or listed on National Equities Exchange and Quotations.

The outperformance of CreditEase FoF is not only owing to the investment strategy that evaluates both sustainability and stability of funds, but also based on real-time analysis generated by an AI platform with processing capacity of 10 million data items per second, enabled by cloud computing, big data and self-developed AI algorithm. The AI system tracks 20,000 investment firms, 30,000 funds and over one million financing enterprises, screens target funds with the highest investment value and makes dynamic adjustments.

"CreditEase FoF is a pioneer and practitioner of financial and technology innovation in China. It is of great research value to the global wealth management industry," said Dickie Liang-Hong Ke, Sloan Fellow at London Business School and a well-known innovation and entrepreneurship expert. Mr. Ke has been paying a lot of attention to the development of Fintech innovation in China for many years. He began to communicate with CreditEase two years ago, and initiated the interviews and kicked off the case study with Professor Florin Vasvari.

Tang Ning, CreditEase Founder and CEO, highlights the rising role of FoF in wealth management and asset allocation that drives capital market positively and serves real economy, particularly new economy. "Market-oriented FoFs effectively connect social capital with the needs for scientific and technological innovation, providing long-term, patient and humane funding support," said Tang.

"A key contribution of FoF to the Chinese financial industry and the society is to perfectly match the enormous wealth created by traditional economy over the past 40 years, thanks to the reform and opening up, with the capital required by new economy to boost scientific and technological innovation for the next 40 years," said Tang.

"This is what a wealth management company can serve the society, and also what a FoF can do for the future of China. I think it's revolutionary," added Tang.

About CreditEase

Founded in 2006, CreditEase is a world-leading FinTech conglomerate in China. It specializes in inclusive finance and wealth management with a dominant position in credit technology, wealth management technology, insurance technology, etc. The main business sectors of CreditEase include Yiren Digital, CreditEase Wealth Management and CreditEase Insurance. Better tech, better finance, better world.

About London Business School

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business. The School is consistently ranked in the global top 10 for its programmes and is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research. As well as its top-ranked full-time MBA, the School offers degree and award-winning executive education programmes to executives from around the world. With a presence in four international cities – London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai – the School is well-positioned to equip students from more than 130 countries with the tools needed to operate in today's business environment. The School has more than 44,000 alumni, from over 150 countries, which provide a wealth of knowledge, business experience, and worldwide networking opportunities. London Business School's 157 academics come from more than 30 countries and cover seven subject areas: accounting; economics; finance; management science and operations; marketing; organisational behaviour; and strategy and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE CreditEase

Related Links

www.cefintechfund.com

