CreditEase Wealth Management awarded Best Social Impact Project in Wealth and Society in China at the inaugural Global Wealth and Society Awards 2018

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CreditEase Wealth Management received the Best Social Impact Project in Wealth and Society in China award at The Global Wealth and Society Awards 2018.

The London-based Global Wealth and Society Awards Programme seeks to recognize high and ultra-high net-worth individuals who use their wealth to bring about positive impacts on the society that they operate in, and the institutions that help them do so. Recipients of these awards underwent a stringent and comprehensive evaluation process, demonstrating the verve to deploy wealth in ways to bring about positive impacts on the society and at the same time make positive financial return on client investments.

Tang Ning, founder and CEO of CreditEase, said at the award ceremony, "We are entering a new era in which people are thinking about how to better use wealth they created for the society, for China, and for the whole world."

CreditEase WM's fund of funds (FoF) helps connect private capital with technological innovations across the globe, financing expansion of high-growth companies that have the potential to become unicorns. The FoF empowers clients to invest in top tier private equity and venture capital fund managers, who have greatly contributed to the development of the global economy. Combining the knowledge and networks of CreditEase WM and the wealth of their clients, together they drive the innovation of frontier technologies and bring positive impact to the global community, and ultimately create a better world.

Since its foundation, CreditEase WM's VC/PE FoFs has been managing assets of over RMB 20 billion, established deep relationships with top GPs in various industries, and invested in over 200 funds in China and other countries, with indirect investment in over 4,000 high-growth enterprises in China and rest of the world. Among them, over 100 enterprises have been listed in stock exchanges or NEEQ, and over 40 companies have grown into unicorns.

CreditEase WM launched the service of "family succession plus charity", which integrates charity into family succession and makes continuous contributions to the society by means of income donation trust or charitable sub-trust. Family succession not only contains the inheritance of wealth, but also spiritual inheritance. According to clients' charity preferences, CreditEase WM customized charity services include, but are not limited to, environmental protection, animal protection, health, education, culture and poverty alleviation. Through the connections of professional public welfare resources and project management, CreditEase WM helps achieve clients' charity wishes and further achieve the smooth succession of social wealth and values.

For HNWIs, CreditEase WM invites global high-end education experts to launch several outstanding oversea and domestic business courses and invites clients to visit world's top universities and leading companies, to experience different cultures and to explore investment opportunities around the world. For young people, CreditEase WM launched the "Shell Youth Finance and Business Education" at the end of 2013, which is a financial education program for 6-16-year-olds that, through financial business games, craft, scenario simulation and other educational and experiential teachings, teaches financial knowledge such as savings, consumption, assets, liabilities, risks, credits, etc. The "Shell" series of projects covered 30 provinces and municipalities across the country in five years, and over 2,000 courses were offered. More than 30,000 students participated directly in the course.

About CreditEase Wealth Management

CreditEase WM is the wealth management brand under CE, a fintech leader. CreditEase WM is a leading player in China's wealth management industry, and it aims to become the top wealth management brand for Chinese clients around the globe. CreditEase WM has set up branches in more than 40 cities in mainland China, with ~100 outlets and more than 20,000 professional relationship managers. It also has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Israel, Europe and North America. As of March 2018, the company's AUM exceeded RMB140bn, serving a client base of more than 30,000 high net worth clients and several hundred thousands of mass affluent clients, and it maintained relatively fast growth. In particular, the number of ultra-high net worth clients with >RMB10mn AUM increased 85% from end-2016.

