CreditHub Honored with Recent Win of 2021 City's Best Award

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CreditHub®, a full-service digital lending platform for businesses, received a high honor recently: The "2021 City's Best Award". The award was garnered in appreciation for its outstanding lending platform and exceptional service provided to businesses in need of a resource that would simplify the funding process, optimize a company's fundability and navigate the business back to profitability during the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization provides access to business credit, private investors, exclusive finance options that aren't easily accessible on their own, and free resources and consulting. These assist businesses in seeking and finding appropriate sources for the capital needed for long-term growth. Such resources, while always essential, have been more necessary than ever. Due to the unprecedented challenges faced by businesses over the past year, CreditHub's help enabled many enterprises to maintain services amid unprecedented conditions.

Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with offices in Georgia and California, CreditHub has always offered Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7 and SBA 504. Yet during the pandemic, FinTech companies like CreditHub were given the opportunity to offer government-backed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) loans. These services were provided free of charge. An important point for companies in need of funds.

Entrepreneurs have enough to deal with in normal times, including the difficult task of finding capital to expand. In this unprecedented era, entrepreneurs were also faced with the difficult challenge of learning to navigate the new reality. The team at CreditHub hosted and participated in panels with the goals of educating the business community and decreasing their learning curve.

Specifically, the landscape of obtaining business capital changed quickly for traditional as well as alternative sources of financing. CreditHub professionals are equipped to guide both small and large businesses through the qualification process. The organization has also partnered with businesses by providing access to grants and funding for minority, women, and veteran-owned companies.

CreditHub's Goal in Finding Fulfillment as a Company Through Serving Clients

We strengthened community bonds. Offering outlets for research learning, cohorts for counseling and collaboration, and workshops for brainstorming, all without cost. In doing so, we found ways to share successes and challenges — together.

Established in 2012, CreditHub for entrepreneurs and investors offers award-winning client services across a broad spectrum of industries. The list of sectors served includes commercial real estate, franchises, new acquisitions, start-ups, as well as established brands.

CreditHub is proud to celebrate nearly a decade as a full-service digital lending platform with a robust lending network. Our integrated software equipes businesses with the competitive edge to improve their marketability to lenders and investors. Following the "teach a man to fish" philosophy yields our clients increased confidence and more funding options at lower rates. Helping businesses succeed is our highest honor.

Visit credithubaccess.com to learn more about how we help eliminate financial challenges for you or your business.

Once again, it is our privilege to provide creative financing options to businesses facing the exceptional circumstances presented by pandemic conditions.

Our services are countrywide. City's Best Awards proudly works with some of the best businesses from cities all across the US. It's not always easy to find the best businesses in your area. Ones that most efficiently provide the services you are seeking. Visiting this site is one way to find top-of-the-line companies. We aim to find and partner with other companies which are among the best of the best at their craft. So that we may connect consumers with those businesses. For more information about the City's Best program, visit them here.

Contact Information:

Benjie Nunn

[email protected]

(404) 692-6574

https://www.credithubaccess.com/

SOURCE CreditHub

Related Links

https://www.credithubaccess.com/

