Creditsafe overtakes the long-term industry giants to officially become the world leader in business credit data

"When we bring on new customers looking to grow internationally, we often hear that it's extremely liberating to migrate to our platform," said Debbage. "While our competitors are selling off most of their international operations, Creditsafe is continually expanding into new territories and are proud to have the most comprehensive and competitively priced international reports."

A key way that people find value out of their international data coverage is through the Monitoring product, which is unique to the industry in that customers can monitor their international suppliers, vendors and partners from different countries in one user-friendly page.

Especially for companies that have the potential to be impacted by international events, like Brexit and the political situation in Venezuela, a credit manager could use Creditsafe Monitoring to make sure they're actively following a company and all their international subsidiaries. For example, if a company was headquartered in London, but had subsidiaries in Athens and Ottawa, then they could monitor for financial stress of all three entities from one place.

"Feedback from our customers who've migrated to our new Monitoring product is that they love how easy it is for them to monitor Canadian companies from the same interface that they monitor their US partners," said Debbage.

Creditsafe's global database is one of the most comprehensive and rapidly expanding in the industry being updated over a million times a day with information gathered from thousands of sources. 99.9% of the time, reports requested by customers are delivered instantly. Over 40% of Creditsafe's customers leverage the company's international reporting capabilities on a daily basis

Each day over 250,000 users around the world leverage the company's database to make more than 450,000 business decisions daily. Creditsafe currently has 14 offices around the world and maintains the only truly global international database of online credit information. Globally, the company has reported a 28 percent growth in revenue over the past twelve months.

About The Creditsafe Group

The Creditsafe Group is the world's most used supplier of business intelligence, with ten Creditsafe reports downloaded every second. Privately owned and independently minded, Creditsafe is looking to change the way business information is used by providing high-quality data in an easy to use format that everyone in an organization can benefit from.

Founded in Norway in 1997, Creditsafe has offices in countries all over the world including: the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United States. Globally, Creditsafe employs over 1,200 people and has more than 100,000 subscription customers. Six years ago, the Creditsafe Group opened offices in the U.S. under the name Creditsafe USA, Inc. Its U.S. operations are headquartered in Allentown, PA. For more information, please visit www.creditsafe.com

