CreekView, Once Again, Honored as a Great Place to Work

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, CreekView has received certification by the global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®.

The assisted living and skilled nursing community was recognized after a thorough analysis of confidential employee surveys. The largely positive feedback included high ratings for diversity and work-life balance; a healthy family-like dynamic; a collaborative, team-oriented workplace; and management that supports employees and encourages them to develop their careers. Employees were also inspired by the company's active engagement in the surrounding communities, aimed at fostering workplace inclusion and diversity.

"It is an honor to receive the Great Place to Work certification once again, and we are motivated to continue creating a positive work environment for our team members," says Keli Swales, Administrator at CreekView.

Best known for producing their annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for Fortune magazine, Great Place to Work® specializes in helping organizations of all sizes identify the strengths and areas of opportunity of their employee culture.

Confidential surveys are completed by employees in all departments and job functions, and at all levels of experience. The surveys contain over 60 questions, including leadership effectiveness, respect, employee pride in the community, and fairness. Answers are compiled and quantified, then compared to established benchmarks for employee satisfaction. Only those companies that meet or exceed the benchmarks are awarded a Great Place to Work certification.

"One of our highest priorities is recognizing talent. While we are always looking to attract new and talented people, it's equally important for us to retain the valuable team members we already have," says Keli.

The core values and qualities that helped recertify CreekView as a Great Place to Work are also those embraced by their very own STAR program. Developed to identify and reward team members who provide exceptional service, STAR stands for Service to Residents and Colleagues, Team Success, Aim for Excellence and Do the Right Thing.

CreekView, an award-winning California assisted living and skilled nursing community, has been making a difference in residents' and employees' lives since 2013.

