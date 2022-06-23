CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities to Manage Steward Health Care's HHS Pledge to Reduce Emissions

Submits Pledge to DHHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities today announced an audacious plan to manage the nation's largest, private, for-profit health system's efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. CREF's partner, Steward Health Care, submitted their plan to achieve a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050, to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, in partnership with the White House.