Crème de la Crème Opens New Center in Chandler, Arizona

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crème de la Crème, the national operator of premium early education and child care centers throughout the United States, continues to increase its presence in Arizona with the opening of a new center in Chandler. The center is located at 2105 W. Germann Rd. and is enrolling children now.

The Chandler location will mark the opening of the Company's 47th location. Other Arizona locations are in Mesa, Gilbert, Peoria, and Goodyear.

The newly constructed, 21,000 square foot state-of-the-art learning facility opens its doors January 2021, and the Team Members at Crème de la Crème are eager to welcome the parents and children of Chandler and the surrounding communities to the Crème family. The center will serve children ages six weeks through 12 years and be open Monday through Friday, 6:30am to 6:30pm.

"We are very excited to offer high quality education and child care as well as after-school and summer camp to the families of Chandler," said Carrie Pew, Executive Director of the new facility. "We have taken great measures to offer a safe & healthy environment, from our air filtration systems to our on-site health & safety manager. We will provide a children's paradise to our families!"

Crème de la Crème offers all-inclusive programs for its age groups, flexible hours and days, and a state-of-the-art campus that caters to the educational and social emotional needs of the children it serves. Enrichment classes (which are a part of the inclusive program) start at age 2 and include:

Coding & Robotics

Spanish & Mandarin

Culinary Education

S.T.E.A.M.

Art Studio

Music

Digital Education

Outdoor amenities that include age appropriate playgrounds, a soccer field, baseball diamond, basketball court, tennis court, and splash pad water park!

To learn more about our new school in Chandler, visit Cremedelacreme.com/locations/chandler-az or call 800-374-5715

