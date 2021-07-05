Creme of Nature Announces Inaugural Winners of Their $100,000 Legacy to Leadership HBCU Scholarship Fund
20 HBCU Students Slated To Receive a $5,000 Scholarship As They Continue Their Journey Towards Becoming the Next Generation of Black Leaders and Entrepreneurs
Jul 05, 2021, 08:33 ET
CHICAGO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature today announced the inaugural recipients of their first "Legacy to Leadership" HBCU Scholarship program after carefully vetting through a number of highly qualified applicants. Twenty HBCU students from across the U.S. are now slated to receive a $5,000 scholarship from the company, which represents $100,000 in overall funding from the Creme of Nature brand.
Furthermore, the winners will not only receive $5,000 in funding support, but they will also receive Creme of Nature products, along with being honored as part of the company's Legacy To Leadership Virtual Celebration.
The Legacy to Leadership program was originated to assist black students with the critical funding support they need to nurture and develop their personal legacy brands, as well as to support the company's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that's specific to HBCUs.
With college-wide statistics showing that Caucasian students get more than 75% of all institutional merit-based scholarship and grant funding, despite the fact that they represent less than 3/4 of student population, Creme of Nature felt it was important to bring its financial support directly to the student bodies of historically black colleges as a way to help even the playing field.
"The dynamic network of HBCU institutions have instilled confidence and created a space for dreams to be obtained for Black Students for generations," said Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services and alum of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU). "Creme of Nature shares the values of excellence that are prominent in the HBCU network and we are proud to assist the current generation of students with educational funding as they carry these superlative traditions onto the next generation."
Miles Armstrong, a 2021 Legacy to Leadership Scholarship winner went on to share, "I am a walking legacy. Attending an HBCU, specifically FAMU, is a legacy that I embody and will pass on to my grandchildren. Thanks so much to Creme of Nature for supporting my dreams."
You are now invited to join Creme of Nature in congratulating all 20 honorees representing a variety of HBCUs across the U.S. including….
FULL NAME HBCU
Alana Smith Howard University
Alyssa Cabezas Spelman College
Ariana Holloway Tuskegee University
Nia Hammett North Carolina A&T State University
Jonathan Rhone Howard University
Miles Armstrong Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Xavier Hammond Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Mariah Pearson North Carolina A&T State University
Said Mohamed Howard University
Jheannelle Johnson Howard University
Jahia Collier Hampton University
Kenthia Roberts Howard University
Christine Stoll Howard University
Shaneer Heath Bennett College
Madison Mobley Central State University
Brie Turner Howard University
Morgan Kelley Spelman College
Shaunyce Lee Morgan State University
Lavelle DeHughes Tuskegee University
Amirah Turner Grambling State University
For more than 100 years, HBCU institutions have served as cultural and business incubators for thousands of Black students to cultivate their legacy brands. Creme of Nature is deeply familiar with the notion of legacy as one of the first mainstream haircare lines dedicated to creating products for Black hair. That was 40 years ago. Since then, Creme of Nature has become a staple for generations of families as grandmothers, mothers, daughters and aunties have used the brand consistently to ensure healthy and beautiful hair.
Fans are encouraged to follow Creme of Nature on social media @CremeOfNature on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Or for more information about the Legacy to Leadership Scholarship program please visit https://cremeofnature.com/legacy-of-leadership/
