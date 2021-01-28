Creo becomes first company to achieve demo scale production of rare cannabinoid CBGA

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creo, an ingredient company with a proprietary platform for producing natural rare cannabinoids without the cannabis plant, announced today that it has produced cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) through fermentation at 12,500-liter scale, with performance matching or exceeding expectations. Creo is the first fermentation-based cannabinoid company to successfully produce finished CBGA.

Rare cannabinoids such as CBG and CBGA ("CBG/A") are being studied for a range of potential benefits; but they're only found in small quantities in the plant and can be challenging to extract, making CBG/A hard to produce at scale. To enable broader access to CBG/A, Creo has partnered with biotech industry-leader Genomatica to create a patented fermentation technology platform that produces consistent high-quality, rare cannabinoids, sustainably, at scale, and at a higher purity level than traditional methods. Commercial production and supply are expected to begin in Q2 2021.

"With this demo run, Creo has cemented its leadership position in the emerging market for fermentation-based cannabinoids," said Creo CEO, Roy Lipski. "This is a very significant milestone for Creo and a major step towards enabling cannabinoid ingredients to reach every household, through wellness, beauty, food and beverage products."

According to a recent report on cannabinoids and the bio revolution by Raymond James, a financial services firm, the global market for cannabinoids produced by fermentation is estimated to grow from $10 billion in 2025 to $115 billion by 2040.

"We're excited to be with Creo at the forefront of innovation in this fast-moving industry," said Nelson Barton, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, Genomatica. "We're glad to have demonstrated, yet again, Genomatica's expertise in driving fermentation-based processes from idea to commercial readiness, and to showcase our technology delivering another performance product in health and wellness."

Creo's cannabinoids are produced in the USA, in an FDA registered, food cGMP-compliant facility. Creo's global manufacturing partner has over 4,000 scientists, research chemists, engineers and plant operators dedicated to delivering for customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets.

Creo's promise of greater sustainability is why it makes its cannabinoid ingredients using one of the world's oldest natural processes – fermentation. Fermentation requires less water, energy and land than the plant-based approaches typically used to extract cannabinoid ingredients.

About Creo

Creo is an ingredient company that produces rare and novel cannabinoids using the age-old natural process of fermentation, coupled with cutting-edge technological innovation. Founded in 2016 and based in California, Creo's mission is to enable the creation of cannabinoid products that help people everywhere while doing less harm to the planet. Creo's technology partner and major shareholder is industry-leading biotech firm Genomatica. To learn more, visit www.creoingredients.com.

About Genomatica

Genomatica is harnessing synthetic biology to remake the world of everyday products and materials through the power of clean manufacturing. The company is developing more sustainable, higher-performance key ingredients for everyday products, using plants and waste rather than fossil fuels or other non-sustainable sources like palm oil. Genomatica has already commercialized ingredients to make better plastics, spandex and personal care products, and is working on nylon, household cleaners and more. To learn more, visit www.genomatica.com.

